Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd

* Kobe Steel executive says some fabrication done for about 10 years, but can’t say when the cheating had started

* Kobe Steel CEO says to consider how to take responsibility for scandal after external investigation is completed

* Kobe Steel executive says in talks with fewer than 10 customers over payment of safety inspection cost Further Further coverage: Kobe Steel blames data scandal on focus on profit, lack of controls (Reporting By William Mallard)