Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Kofola says H1 EITDA down 32 percent to CZK 349 million

* Kofola says H1 revenue down 3.8 percent to CZK 3.37 billion

* Kofola says H1 adjusted net attributable profit CZK 52.6 million versus CZK 155.7 million year ago