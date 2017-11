Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Kofola says 9-mo EBITDA CZK 706 million versus 851 million year ago

* Kofola says Q3 EBITDA CZK 357 million versus 337 million year ago

* Q3 revenue CZK 1.98 bln vs 1.92 bln

* Kofola says to close Grodzisk plant in Poland

