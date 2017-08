July 19 (Reuters) - Koh Brothers Group Ltd

* Unit and Heeton Land have sold their respective 50% shareholding interests in Buildhome Pte. Ltd. to Central Core Pte Ltd

* Deal for consideration of s$41.6 million

* KBD disposal is expected to contribute positively to co's consolidated eps for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017