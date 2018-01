BRIEF-Kohl's Corp Expects Fiscal 2017 EPS To Be $4.10 To $4.20

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* KOHLS - ‍BASED ON “STRONGER THAN EXPECTED” HOLIDAY SALES, NOW EXPECTS ITS FISCAL 2017 EPS TO BE $4.10 TO $4.20 VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $3.72 TO $3.92​

* KOHL‘S CORPORATION REPORTS NOVEMBER/DECEMBER SALES AND INCREASES 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.10 TO $4.20

* - ‍EXCLUDING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED Q4 TAX SETTLEMENT OF $30 MILLION, FY 2017 EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE $3.98 TO $4.08​