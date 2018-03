BRIEF-Kohl's Corporation Reports Qtrly Sales $‍​6,776 Million Versus $6,205 Million

March 1 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 2.81 ‍​

* SEES $300-$400 MILLION IN SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018

* SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES CHANGE OF DOWN 1% TO UP 1%

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $700 MILLION‍​

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TAX REFORM AND STORE CLOSURES $1.99‍​

* KOHLS SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES INCREASE OF 5 TO 10 BPS OVER 2017

* SEES 2018 SG&A DOLLARS INCREASE OF 1% TO 2% OVER 2017

* KOHLS - PLANS TO SHIFT EARNINGS REPORTING CADENCE IN FISCAL 2018 & EXPECTS TO REPORT Q1 RESULTS DURING WEEK OF MAY 20

* KOHLS - ON FEB 28, 2018, DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK OF $0.61 PER SHARE, AN 11% INCREASE OVER PRIOR DIVIDEND‍​

* KOHLS - ENDED THE YEAR WITH 7 PERCENT LESS INVENTORY

* SEES 2018 DEPRECIATION EXPENSE OF $960 MILLION‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.77, REVENUE VIEW $6.74 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.72, REVENUE VIEW $19.07 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)