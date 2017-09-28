BRIEF-Koito Manufacturing to set up lighting product unit in Malaysia

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says co plans to set up unit KOITO MALAYSIA SDN.BHD., which is mainly engaged in production and sales of lighting products for automotive use, in October

* Says unit will be capitalized at 60 million ringgit (about 1.5 billion yen), and co may boost capital in the unit later

* Says a new plant, with investment amount of 5 billion yen, will start production of headlights and sign lamps in December 2019

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gCEAyy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)