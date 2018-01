Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kolte Patil Developers Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO 5 BILLION RUPEES

* KOLTE PATIL DEVELOPERS - GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO APPROVE TRANSACTION FOR PROVIDING CORPORATE GUARANTEE UP TO 1 BILLION RUPEES TO ASSOCIATE COMPANY