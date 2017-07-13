BRIEF-Komercni Banka says Jan Juchelka to become CEO in August

July 13 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As
* Komercni Banka says Jan Juchelka to become CEO as of August
* Confirms press reports
* Juchelka to replace Albert Le Dirac'h whose four-year mandate expires on Aug 2
* Juchelka worked at Komercni majority owner Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking past four years
* Juchelka was head of the Czech government privatisation agency FNM (NPF) in 2002-2005. He joined Komercni board in 2006, and left to Societe Generale in 2012. Further company coverage: