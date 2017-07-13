FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Komercni Banka says Jan Juchelka to become CEO in August
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 3:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Komercni Banka says Jan Juchelka to become CEO in August

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As

* Komercni Banka says Jan Juchelka to become CEO as of August

* Confirms press reports

* Juchelka to replace Albert Le Dirac'h whose four-year mandate expires on Aug 2

* Juchelka worked at Komercni majority owner Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking past four years

* Juchelka was head of the Czech government privatisation agency FNM (NPF) in 2002-2005. He joined Komercni board in 2006, and left to Societe Generale in 2012. Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.