Oct 10 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As

* Komercni banka says takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent Societe Generale

* Komercni says loan as part of Tier 2 capital, maturity 10 years, priced at 3-month Euribor + 126 bps, repayment option after 5 years

* Societe holds 60.35 pct stake in Komercni