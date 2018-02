Feb 15 (Reuters) - KOMPLETT BANK ASA:

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 197 MILLION VERSUS NOK 123 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET INCOME NOK 73 MILLION VERSUS NOK 44 MILLION YEAR AGO

* "FOR END OF 2018 THE BANK EXPECTS NET LOANS TO CUSTOMERS TO BE NOK 8.6- 8.9 BILLION"