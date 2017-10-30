FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Komplett Bank to raise up to NOK 425 mln in Oslo IPO
October 30, 2017 / 7:30 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Komplett Bank to raise up to NOK 425 mln in Oslo IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Komplett Bank Asa

* ‍intends to raise gross proceeds of up to NOK 425 million ($52.12 million) through issuing new shares​

* ‍shares will be offered for sale within an indicative price range of between NOK 17.00 and NOK 18.50​

* ‍corresponding to a pre-money equity value of komplett bank of between NOK 2,522 million and NOK 2,745 million​

* ‍final price per offer share may, however, be set within, above or below this indicative price range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1545 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

