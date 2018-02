Feb 15 (Reuters) - KOMPUTRONIK SA:

* ITS UNIT, KOMPUTRONIK BIZNES SP. Z O.O., SIGNS ANNEX TO DEAL WITH PKO BANK POLSKA SA

* ANNEX PROLONGS DEAL TILL FEB., 2023, CO ESTIMATES VALUE OF ANNEX AT ABOUT PLN 30-40 MILLION GROSS

* UNDER DEAL CO MAINLY DELIVER PRINTING DEVICES TO BANK'S ORGANIZATIONAL UNITS