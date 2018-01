Jan 17 (Reuters) - KONECRANES ABP:

* KONECRANES, NOKIA AND UKKOVERKOT TO COOPERATE - SMART CRANES DEPART ON THE 5G JOURNEY

‍KONECRANES HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH DATA OPERATOR UKKOVERKOT AND NOKIA​