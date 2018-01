Jan 4 (Reuters) - Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd:

* ‍ON 29 DEC HENG SHENG CAPITAL PURCHASED 15 MILLION SHARES AT PRICES RANGING BETWEEN HK$0.370 AND HK$0.380 PER SHARE​

* FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES OFFEROR HOLDS 30.11% OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO​

* APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 5 JAN​