Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd

* Unit Yanan Fuqin, Eagle Investment and Zhuhai Jiuyin entered into cooperation agreement

* Capital contribution RMB1 million from Zhuhai Jiuyin as general partner, RMB529 million from Yanan Fuqin as junior partner

* Yanan Fuqin to purchase capital contribution from existing partners of limited partnership & to subscribe make further capital contribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: