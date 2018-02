Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen Asa:

* GOOD ORDER INTAKE AND CASH FLOW IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

* ‍DIRECTORS SUGGEST A DIVIDEND OF NOK 3,75 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.​

* Q4 EBITDA NOK ‍459​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 431 MILLION)

* Q4 OPERATING REVENUE NOK ‍3.76​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 3.98 BILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)