March 2 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Nv:

* PHILIPS AND HOLOGIC ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE INTEGRATED IMAGING SOLUTIONS FOR WOMEN’S HEALTH

* FINANCIAL DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* PARTNERSHIP IS A MULTI-YEAR, NON-EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)