Jan 31 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* AND VPS HEALTHCARE SIGN 10-YEAR AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT FOR PHILIPS’ ENTERPRISE-WIDE ELECTRONIC MEDICAL RECORD SOLUTION

* AGREEMENT WILL SEE PHILIPS TASY EMR INSTALLED THROUGHOUT 18 LOCATIONS

* 18 LOCATIONS ACROSS VPS HEALTHCARE‘S NETWORK OF CARE CENTERS IN MIDDLE EAST AND INDIA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)