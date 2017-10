BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips Q3 sales rise to 4.1 billion euros‍​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* Q3 SALES INCREASED TO EUR 4.1 BILLION, WITH COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 4%‍​

* Q3 REUTERS POLL: EUR 4.26 BILLION; EBITA EUR 437 MILLION; NET INCOME EUR 298 MILLION

* COMPARABLE ORDER INTAKE INCREASED 5% COMPARED TO Q3 2016‍​

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN IMPROVED 12.8% OF SALES, COMPARED TO 11.4% OF SALES IN Q3 2016‍​

* Q3 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 299 MILLION VERSUS EUR 381 MILLION IN Q3 2016

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR ‍​423 MILLION VERSUS EUR 383 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER 4 TO 6 PERCENT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH AND IMPROVEMENT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 100 BASIS POINTS THIS YEAR‍​ Source text: philips.to/2hWR25N Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)