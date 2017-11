Nov 3 (Reuters) - S&T AG

* ‍KONTRON S&T AG MAKES FREE FLOAT SHAREHOLDERS OFFER TO REPURCHASE SHARES AT EUR3.11 PER SHARE​

* ‍OFFER FORESEES ACQUISITION OF UP TO 2,184,589 SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR3.11 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)