BRIEF-Koovs Says ‍FY18 EBITDA Expected To Improve To Loss Of 14.4 Mln STG

March 1 (Reuters) - Koovs Plc:

* ‍CONTINUES TO BE ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN A DIALOGUE WITH POTENTIAL CAPITAL PROVIDERS, WHILST PRUDENTLY MANAGING CASH RESOURCES​

* ‍TOTAL OF UP TO £50M OF FURTHER INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO FUND ACCELERATION PLAN​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS H2 GROSS SALES TO BE DOWN DUE TO CASH CONSERVATION PLAN​

* ‍FY18 SALES EXPECTED TO BE £14.5M, EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE TO A LOSS OF £14.4M, WHILST CO'S TRADING MARGIN HAS CONTINUED TO INCREASE TO 11%​