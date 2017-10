Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings Ltd

* Received DOCA proposal from Birketu and Illyria to recapitalise Ten Network

* Under terms of revised proposal , there will be increase in maximum payment to unsecured creditors from $35.0m to $55.0m

* Under revised proposal, Ten’s unsecured creditors, excluding CBS, will receive $35 mln compared to $32.0m under CBS transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: