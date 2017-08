July 18 (Reuters) - Kordamentha Restructuring :

* ‍Mark Korda, Jarrod Villani,Jenny Nettleton appointed administrators of Ten Group on 14 June ​

* Federal court made orders extending convening period for second meetings of creditors for Ten Group Cos to be convened on 20 Nov

* Effect of orders is second meeting of creditors for each of Ten Group Cos can be held at any point upto 27 Nov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: