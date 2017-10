Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kordamentha Restructuring:

* Justice Black ordered deed administrators file and serve on ASIC any evidence on which they propose to rely by Tuesday 10 Oct 2017

* Deed administrators of Ten Network Holdings Limited filed an originating process in supreme court of New South Wales​

* Originating process seeking orders that shares in ten be transferred to CBS International Television Australia Pty Ltd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: