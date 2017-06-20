FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Korn/Ferry International Q4 earnings per share $0.47
June 20, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Korn/Ferry International Q4 earnings per share $0.47

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Korn/Ferry International

* Korn Ferry International announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results of operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍Q1 FY'18 fee revenue is expected to be in range of $382 million and $400 million​

* Says ‍Q1 FY'18 diluted earnings per share is likely to range between $0.43 to $0.51​

* Says ‍Q1 FY'18 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in range from $0.48 to $0.56​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $384.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Korn/Ferry International qtrly total revenue $419.6 million versus $417.1 million

* Korn/Ferry International qtrly ee revenue was $406.1 million, an increase of 1.6% (3.2% increase on a constant currency basis) compared to Q4 fy'16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

