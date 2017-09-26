BRIEF-Kornit Digital sees Q317 revenue $27 mln - $28.5 mln

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kornit Digital Ltd

* Kornit Digital reports preliminary results for third quarter 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $27 million to $28.5 million

* Now expects Q3 2017 non-GAAP revenue to be in a range of $27.0 million to $28.5 million​

* Q3 revenue view $36.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects consolidated Q3 non-GAAP operating margin to be in a range of 3.0% to 5.0% of non-GAAP revenue

* Q3 ‍revenue shortfall is attributable to a single customer, who is unable to take delivery as scheduled of a large number of systems​