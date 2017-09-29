BRIEF-Kose RE says issue of new shares and change of shareholding structure

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kose RE Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 1.7 million shares via public offering and payment date on Oct. 20

* Says it will issue 260,000 shares via private placement, subscription period from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 and payment period from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.48 billion yen in total and proceeds will be used for acquisition fund of properties and operating fund

* Says president will decrease voting power in the co to 25.3 percent from 30.7 percent, effective Oct. 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/k2jkqd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)