Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Kose Corp on track to a roughly 40% jump in interim operating profit, to around 26 billion yen ($230 million) for April to September period- Nikkei

* Kose Corp’s sales are seen growing 15% to about 145 billion yen for the April to September period - Nikkei

* Kose Corp seems likely to upgrade the full-year forecast - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2wmkI27) Further company coverage: