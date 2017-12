BRIEF-Kosmos Energy To Plug A Well Offshore Mauritania

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* COMPLETED DRILLING LAMANTIN-1 EXPLORATION WELL LOCATED IN BLOCK C-12 OFFSHORE MAURITANIA IN APPROXIMATELY 2,200 METERS OF WATER​

* LAMANTIN-1 WELL EVALUATION SUGGESTS CAMPANIAN RESERVOIR OBJECTIVE WAS WATER BEARING WITH SOME RESIDUAL HYDROCARBONS​

* ‍BELIEVE PROSPECT FAILED DUE TO A LACK OF TRAP, RELATED TO A COMBINATION OF UP-DIP SAND PINCH-OUT AND TOP / BASE SEAL EFFECTIVENESS​

* ‍WELL TO BE PLUGGED, ABANDONED; WELL RESULTS INTEGRATED IN ONGOING EVALUATION OF SIGNIFICANT REMAINING PROSPECTIVITY IN ACREAGE POSITION​