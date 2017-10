Oct 24 (Reuters) - KOSMOS ENERGY LTD:

* ‍IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TRIDENT ENERGY, AGREED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN THREE EXPLORATION LICENSES, AS WELL AS HESS CORP‘S INTEREST IN ADJACENT CEIBA FIELD

* ALSO AGREED TO ACQUIRE OKUME COMPLEX ASSETS OFFSHORE EQUATORIAL GUINEA ON A 50-50 BASIS​