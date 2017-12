BRIEF-Kotipizza Group Q3 Comparable EBITDA at EUR 2.44 mln, up 29.5 pct

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kotipizza Group Oyj:

* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: COMPARABLE NET SALES GROWTH OF 21% AND 30% COMPARABLE EBITDA GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍AUGUST-OCTOBER 2017 (8-10/2016) CHAIN-BASED NET SALES GREW 20.6% (16.4%)​

* AUGUST-OCTOBER ‍COMPARABLE NET SALES WERE 20.7 MEUR (17.1). GROWTH WAS 20.6%.​

* ‍AUGUST-OCTOBER COMPARABLE EBITDA WAS 2.44 MEUR (1.88). GROWTH WAS 29.5%.​

* ‍KOTIPIZZA GROUP UPGRADES ITS OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍ESTIMATES FOR FY THAT CHAIN-BASED NET SALES WILL GROW BY SIGNIFICANTLY OVER FIFTEEN (15) PERCENT AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

* SEES FY COMPARABLE EBITDA WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)