BRIEF-Kotipizza Q1 comparable EBITDA rises to EUR 1.6 million

June 20 (Reuters) - KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ

* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* GROUP ESTIMATES FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR THAT CHAIN-BASED NET SALES WILL GROW BY OVER TEN (10) PERCENT AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* SEES FY COMPARABLE EBITDA WILL GROW AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR.

* FEBRUARY-APRIL 2017 (2-4/2017) CHAIN-BASED NET SALES GREW 18.5% (18.3%)

* FEBRUARY-APRIL COMPARABLE EBITDA EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)