BRIEF-Kowa announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on Nov. 28

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kowa Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on Nov. 28, 2017, under the symbol “7807”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 258,200 common shares, comprised of newly issued 150,000 shares and privately held 108,200 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 3,220 yen per share with total offering amount will be 831.4 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and Daiwa Securities Co Ltd included eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/re1mb3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)