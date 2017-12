Dec 21 (Reuters) - Kp Tissue Inc:

* KP TISSUE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CEO MARIO GOSSELIN AND APPOINTMENT OF DINO BIANCO

* KP TISSUE INC - MARIO GOSSELIN HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF KP TISSUE AND KRUGER PRODUCTS L.P.

* KP TISSUE INC - DINO BIANCO WILL SUCCEED GOSSELIN