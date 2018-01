Jan 4 (Reuters) - LexinFintech Holdings Ltd:

* KPARTNERS LTD REPORTS A 14.4 PCT STAKE IN LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD AS OF DEC 26, 2017 - SEC FILING

* KPARTNERS LTD SAYS CONSUMMATED PURCHASE OF STAKE IN LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS IN ORDER TO ACQUIRE AN INTEREST IN THE CO FOR "INVESTMENT PURPOSES"