22 days ago
BRIEF-KPIT Technologies says co will have wage hikes in next quarter
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
July 19, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-KPIT Technologies says co will have wage hikes in next quarter

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - KPIT Technologies Ltd

* Says profitability during quarter was impacted by rupee appreciation and thus was lower as compared to the last quarter‍​

* Says "we will have wage hikes kicking-in, in the next quarter"

* Says saw good growth momentum across ASIA and Europe geographies in quarter

* Says total quantum of wage hikes is expected to be around 225 to 250 bps

* SAP margins below co's margins, while products business is currently at negative margins, though co expects it to break-even by year end

* "Confident of exiting the year with much improved operating margins." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

