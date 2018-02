BRIEF-KPN Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Of 596 Million Euros Misses Reuters poll

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kpn:

* Q4 FREE CASH FLOW EUR 223 MILLION VERSUS EUR 381 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 CAPEX EUR ‍​394 MILLION VERSUS EUR 450 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR ‍ 596 MILLION VERSUS EUR 610 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IN LINE WITH 2017

* EXPECTS FY 2018 CAPEX OF AROUND EUR 1.1 BILLION

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 70‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 109 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 REVENUES EUR ‍​ 1.61 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.65 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* EXPECTS FY 2018 GROWTH IN FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING. TEFD DIVIDEND)

* EXPECTS ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW VIA DIVIDEND FROM STAKE IN TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND FOR FY 2018

* INTENDS TO PAY A REGULAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 11 CENTS IN RESPECT OF 2017

* FINAL REGULAR DIVIDEND OF EUR 7.3 CENTS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE PAID IN APRIL 2018

* INTENDS TO PAY A REGULAR DIVIDEND OF EUR 12 CENTS IN RESPECT OF 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2Ft17Bx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)