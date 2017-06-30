FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell Facility
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 30, 2017 / 1:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell Facility

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell, N.Y. facility

* Kraft Heinz signs agreement with upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell, N.Y. facility

* Deal guarantees that at least 125 jobs will remain in Campbell with anticipated growth to 150 within a year

* Kraft Heinz has pledged an ongoing investment of $3 to 5 million to improve and maintain Campbell facility

* Signed an agreement by which Upstate Niagara will purchase Kraft Heinz cheese plant located in campbell, N.Y. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.