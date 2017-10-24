FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kraton Corporation reports Q3 revenue $510.9 mln
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 9:20 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Kraton Corporation reports Q3 revenue $510.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp

* Kraton Corporation announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $510.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $481.8 million

* Kraton Corp - qtrly ‍diluted loss per share $0.13​

* Kraton Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.51​

* Kraton Corp - ‍ as of Sept 30th, co achieved $65 million synergy goal related to acquisition of chemical segment ahead of original year-end 2018 target​

* Kraton Corp - ‍now expect to realize about $50 million of $70 million cost reset goal by year-end 2017, expect full $70 million run rate to be achieved in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
