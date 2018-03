Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc :

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO $202.2 MILLION

* Q1 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES EXCLUDING PSS BUSINESS IS $140 TO $150 MILLION​

* ‍SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS PSS BUSINESS FOR NET CASH PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION​

* SEES ‍Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $9 TO $11 MILLION​

* ‍FORECASTING 2018 POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $35 TO $45 MILLION​