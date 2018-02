Feb 21 (Reuters) - KREDITBANKEN A/S:

* FY 2017 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 75.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 43.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 155.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 152.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND DKK 30 PER SHARE‍​

* EXPECTS PRE-TAX PROFIT AT DKK 45-55 MILLION IN 2018