Feb 20 (Reuters) - KREZUS SA:

* ENDS INITIAL STAGE OF TALKS REGARDING COOPERATION WITH CARLEX DESIGN

* SAYS THAT AFTER DUE DILIGENCE OF CARLEX DESIGN CO MAY BUY 49% STAKE OF CARLEX DESIGN

* PLANS JOINT INVESTMENTS IN CARLEX DESIGN SUCH AS CREATION OF DESIGN UNIVERSITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)