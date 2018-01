Jan 18 (Reuters) - Krezus Sa:

* SIGNS A LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH BORYSZEW FOR ACQUSITION OF WM DZIEDZICE

* THE FINAL PRICE FOR WM DZIEDZICE (WMD) TO BE SET FOLLOWING NEGOTIATIONS AND WILL BE AROUND 160 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE LOI IS VALID UNTIL MAY 31, 2018

* BORYSZEW AND IMPEXMETAL INFORMED THAT THEY JOINED PRELIMINARY TALKS WITH KREZUS ON JAN. 15