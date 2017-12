Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kridhan Infra Ltd:

* KRIDHAN INFRA - SIGNED SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT TO ENHANCE STRATEGIC STAKE IN VIJAY NIRMAN COMPANY PVT. LTD

* SAYS POST COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, VNC WILL OPERATE AS A MAJORITY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF KIL