Dec 12 (Reuters) - Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Limited:

* KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - FILING

* GOT IN-PRINCIPLE NOD FROM BSE AND NSE FOR LISTING

* IPO COMPRISES OF FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES BY CO AGGREGATING UP TO 500 MILLION RUPEES

* AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES, ICICI SECURITIES ARE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO

* IPO ALSO COMPRISES OF OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 18.8 MILLION SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS Source text: bit.ly/2BX3jzd