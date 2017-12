Dec 12 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* KROGER AND CHASE PAY ANNOUNCE MOBILE PAYMENT PARTNERSHIP

* KROGER CO - ‍TEAMING UP WITH CHASE PAY TO OFFER MOBILE PAYMENTS STARTING WITH SELECT RETAIL MARKETS AND E-COMMERCE PROGRAMS IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)