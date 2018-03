March 9 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY NEW CONTRACT WITH UFCW 75

* KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YEAR OF SERVICE

* KROGER - UFCW 75 CONTRACT COVERS NEARLY 20,000 ASSOCIATES WORKING AT 109 STORES IN GREATER CINCINNATI, DAYTON, NORTHERN KENTUCKY, SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA