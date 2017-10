Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* Clarification: Kroger’s convenience store business generates $4 billion in annual sales

* ‍In press release issued earlier on Oct 11, co said its convenience store unit generated revenue of $1.4 billion in 2016; figure only reflects inside sales​

* Including fuel, Kroger’s convenience store business generated $4 billion in total sales in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: