March 1 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* KROGER CO SAYS“RAISING THE MINIMUM AGE TO 21 TO PURCHASE FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION IN ALL OF OUR FRED MEYER LOCATIONS THAT SELL FIREARMS”‍​

* KROGER - WILL NO LONGER ACCEPT ANY SPECIAL-ORDERS OF ASSAULT-STYLE RIFLES WEAPONS IN ALASKA

* KROGER -“AS WE REFRESH STORES WE ARE OFTEN TRANSITIONING GUN DEPARTMENTS DUE TO SOFTER DEMAND AND CHANGING CUSTOMER PREFERENCES”

* KROGER - IN RESPONSE TO EVENTS IN PARKLAND & ELSEWHERE, CO HAS“TAKEN A HARD LOOK” AT POLICIES, PROCEDURES FOR FIREARM SALES‍​ ‍​ Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)